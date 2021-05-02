Deputies investigating homicide in Terrytown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials say they are investigating a homicide that occurred this evening in Terrytown.
Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde said that around 5:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the 2900 block of South Monterey Court. While checking the area, the deputies located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a residence.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no named suspect or known motive at this time. The victim’s identity is pending.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
