Loyola baseball completes historic regular season

“We actually have four guys from Holy Cross,” says junior Brenden Taravella. “Me, Cole Nalesnik, Trace Messina III and Michel Toscano. It means so much to us because we always looked at Loyola. When we came here, we wanted to really change the program. We wanted to create an environment like a winning culture ever since the first day we stepped on campus. So it really means a lot to be able to win a conference championship after our fourth year. It really means a lot to be able to do that in the school that we grew up around. We always heard about Loyola. We said we all wanted to go there and change the culture.”