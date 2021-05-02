Nicondra: Storms remain in forecast for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a wet start to our Sunday we continue to have a threat of heavy rain in the forecast for the next few days. Warm and muggy air remains across the region with strong winds in the upper levels acting as a trigger to get storms going into the this evening. Monday will see a bit of a break, but by Tuesday we can expect a front to slowly push south. The Storm Prediction Center once again places the region in the level 2 of 5 slight risk for severe storms. The wet weather sticks around through mid-week before the front finally pushes past the area late Wednesday allowing skies to clear and the sun to return with a bit of a drier feel to the air. Temperatures stay quite warm with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the 70s.