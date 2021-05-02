NOPD: 6 shot, 2 killed in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Six people were shot Saturday night in the 7th Ward, according to New Orleans Police.
Two of the six victims died.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and N. Claiborne Avenue.
Four victims were transported from the scene to the hospital.
The identities of the deceased victims were not released.
No additional details are available at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.