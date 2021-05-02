Tulane tops Houston to take weekend series

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Jared Hart went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a career-high four stolen bases, which are tied for the second most in a single game in program history. They are the most since Nick Boullosa accomplished the feat against Jackson State in 2011. Shortstop Collin Burns contributed three more hits, as Ethan Groff added two hits, two runs and two RBI.