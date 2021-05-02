Severe storms, heavy rainfall in store for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a stormy end to the weekend as multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms are possible on this Sunday.
I think we will have two distinct periods of rough weather today. The first will come with a batch of heavy storms through the morning hours. These are slow movers so training of heavy rainfall may lead to street flooding. There are hints that we may catch a break in the rain around midday before another batch of storms fire up late afternoon into this evening.
Through the day today we are under a slight risk for severe weather so one or two strong storms could develop leading to gusty winds or a tornado. Overall the flood risk is of greatest concern with these storms so make sure you stay weather aware today and try to avoid driving when the storms impact your area.
We do catch a break in the rain on Monday as rain chances drop off a bit for the back to work forecast. Less rain will mean more heat though as highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Going into Tuesday it will be another summer like day as highs once again top out near 90 but unlike Monday, Tuesday’s forecast does bring another round of storms by late in the day. Those storms may linger into Wednesday but thereafter better weather is ahead.
The end of this week may bring a weak cool front to the region dropping temperatures just a bit and sending us some lower humidity.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.