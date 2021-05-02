Severe storms, heavy rainfall in store for Sunday

We do catch a break in the rain on Monday as rain chances drop off a bit for the back to work forecast. Less rain will mean more heat though as highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Going into Tuesday it will be another summer like day as highs once again top out near 90 but unlike Monday, Tuesday’s forecast does bring another round of storms by late in the day. Those storms may linger into Wednesday but thereafter better weather is ahead.