Zion scores 37; Pelicans beat Wolves 140-136 in OT

Pelicans: New Orleans entered play 27th in the NBA with an average of 10.7 made 3s a game. Its average of 30.5 attempts per game ranked 25th while shooting 35%. … C Steven Adams missed his second straight game and third overall with a sprained toe on his right foot. … Coach Stan Van Gundy said Jason Hart (right thumb surgery) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker continue to work out, but he wasn’t sure about their status to return before the end of the season. Van Gundy called Alexander-Walker day to day and said Hart could still meet his timetable of returning for the season’s final week.