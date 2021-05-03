VIDEO: Vehicle submerged in Bayou St. John; NOPD dive team on scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. and its dive team is on the scene of a car that went into Bayou St. John in the 1400 block of Moss Street.
It is not clear what happened or if anyone was injured, but police say no one was found inside the car.
The vehicle is a black 4-door sedan.
No additional details are currently available.
This story will be updated.
