Deputies arrest Hahnville HS principal accused of sexual battery of parent on campus

BOUTTE (WVUE) - Hahnville High School principal Brian Lumar has been arrested in connection with a sexual battery that occurred on the school’s campus, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Greg Champagne says his office was contacted by a parent of a Hahnville High School student on April 26 who stated that she was the victim of sexual battery.
Investigators learned that Lumar arranged a meeting with the victim on March 31 to discuss matters related to the student. When the victim arrived in the reception area of the principal’s office she was told by Lumar to leave and meet him in another private office on the school’s campus. During the meeting, Lumar allegedly committed sexual battery against the victim. After, the victim left the school campus.
Detectives were able to corroborate the victim’s statement and issued a warrant for Lumar’s arrest.
Lumar was contacted by the sheriff’s office on Monday and informed him of the warrant for his arrest. He turned himself in just before 6 p.m. Monday and was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Facility.
St. Charles Parish Schools confirmed an employee at Hahnville High School was under investigation but did not identify Lumar.
“Today, we were notified of the off-campus arrest of the HHS employee who was under investigation. The charge does not involve any misconduct with a student or employee. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information will be provided. We continue to follow the appropriate policy, procedures, and law regarding this personnel matter.”
