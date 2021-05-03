Former Tiger wins first career PGA Tour event

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WAFB) - It has been a long time coming, but former LSU Tiger Sam Burns has finally become a PGA Tour Champion. Burns won the Valspar Championship on Sunday, May 2, at 24-years-old he became the second youngest to win the event.
Burns fired a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish three strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley. He shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine and a 1-under 34 on the back nine to finish with his 68.
On Friday, April 30 Burns shot a tournament low 8-under 63, which included eight birdies and 10 pars. Burns shared the 54-hole lead with Bradley.
With the win, Burns moved from 47th in Fedex Cup standings to 14th with the win. Also with the win Burns earns a PGA Tour exemption all the way through 2022-23 and receives invites to the PGA Championship, The Masters and Players Championship.
Burns has finished in the top 10 five times this year and has been his most successful year on the PGA Tour.
During his time at LSU he was a two-time All American and during his sophomore year he averaged a school record of 70.05 with 14 top-10 finishes and four wins that season.
