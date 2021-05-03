Gov. Edwards encourages restaurants to register for SBA’s new Restaurant Revitalization Fund

“Restaurants are vital to Louisiana’s economy, generating more than $10 billion in annual sales across our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “Our restaurants provide an enjoyable place for us to gather with family and friends, and they attract tourists from all over the world to share our state’s superior cuisine. These businesses were hit particularly hard by the pandemic conditions, shifting to takeout and local delivery where possible to stay afloat – and in the process – providing Louisiana residents with a welcome link to normalcy during difficult times. The new Restaurant Revitalization Fund can help business owners in this sector cover their losses and secure their footing as we continue our economic recovery, and I encourage all impacted restaurant owners in Louisiana to apply.”