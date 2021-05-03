MISSING: Chicago man’s belongings found in NOLA hotel after he was supposed to return home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing by family members.
According to NOPD, Giancarlo Loving, 39, was last known to be staying at a hotel in the Eighth District.
Loving was supposed to arrive home in Chicago on May 2. Loving never arrived home, and family members went to his hotel room and discovered he was no longer there, police say. All of Loving’s belongings, including identifying information and his cell phone were left behind in the room, according to officials.
Anyone with additional information on Giancarlo Loving’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.