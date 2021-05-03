2021 NFL Draft: LSU Punter Zach Von Rosenberg signs with Minnesota Vikings as UDFA

The 6-foot-4 punter, had a career-high 11 punts against Texas A&M with an average of 40.2 yards, in he season opener against Mississippi State he averaged 49.4 yards on seven punts, with five inside the 20-yard line earning him Ray Guy National Punter of the Week honors, his second Ray Guy Award came in the upset win over Florida with an average of 44.6 yards on eight punts with five downed inside the 20-yard-line.