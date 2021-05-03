Nicondra: A bit of a break today, but more storms expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cloudy, hot and muggy for the start of the week after a stormy Sunday. We’ll see a break from widespread rain for Monday afternoon with just a couple of spotty showers possible with all the heat and moisture in the air. Temperatures will be very warm in the upper 80s near 90 with dew points in the upper 70s.
Tuesday will start on a similar note. Cloudy warm and muggy. Lows to start the day will be in the 70s. There should be plenty of time to once again warm up to near 90 before another wave of energy moves into the area prompting storms for the late afternoon into the evening. Storms could be strong to severe and will linger through the overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday could see a rocky start with storms still around during the commute time. The cold front will move through during the day allowing for some drier and slightly less hot air to take over. This more pleasant air mass should hold out to close the week.
