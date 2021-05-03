Overtime Podcast #235 - Saints NFL Draft review

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the Mickey Loomis-Sean Payton era the Saints moved up 20 times in the NFL Draft. Entering the weekend, they looked to move up again in the first round, but could never find a dancing partner.
Sean Fazende weighed in on the Saints not getting into the Top 10.
“They wanted to make a bold move. They wanted to go up, up, and up. To go from the Top 10, to where they were, that’s quite ambitious. Mickey Loomis said he’s never worked harder to get a deal done. They didn’t want to give up a King’s ransom.”
The Saints stayed put and landed defensive end Payton Turner. Fazende likes the Saints choice.
“Great size. Got a great motor. Clean prospect, in terms of he does a lot of things well on the football field. Can line up standing up, hand in the dirt, kick inside in pass rushing situations. I was told there was a fear, one or two teams behind them would’ve taken Turner if the Saints didn’t draft him.”
