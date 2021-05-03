Severe threat Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be hot and breezy on Tuesday and a few spots could touch 90 degrees before the storms arrive. Strong to severe storms will move into areas north and west of the lake by mid to late afternoon. Damaging winds, some hail and a tornado are possible. In addition there could be heavy rain in spots that cause localized flooding. Most of the storms will reach the coast by the late evening and overnight hours.