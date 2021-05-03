Shelby: Extra warm & muggy start to the week

A stray shower or storm is possible today, but overall, the rain chance is around 20%. Otherwise, very warm and muggy for today and Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs nearing 90 degrees.
More significant rain and storms will arrive Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms are possible, so be sure to have a couple of ways to receive critical warnings.
A slight dip in humidity and highs near normal in the low 80s are expected for Thursday and Friday. Then we warm up but remain mostly dry heading into the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.