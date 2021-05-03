Surveillance video released of woman accused of cutting two people at Willie’s Chicken Shack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman accused of cutting two people with a razor.
According to NOPD, the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on May 2 at Willie’s Chicken Shack on Canal Street.
Police say the woman is believed to be a prostitute in the area and cut two people with a small straight razor during an altercation.
The woman is described as a black female in her early 30s, approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a silver or bleach blonde wig.
On Friday, May 7, NOPD released a surveillance video from a nearby building of the suspect entering an elevator.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of the woman is asked to contact Eighth District detectives or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
