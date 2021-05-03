Tulane Baseball moves up in the national rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (24-14; 13-2) marched up the rankings in two national collegiate polls this week, as it earned a No. 22 spot in Perfect Game and the No. 24 slot in Collegiate Baseball following a 3-1 series win this past weekend against the University of Houston.
Tulane also received votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll for the second straight week.
The Green Wave are one of the hottest teams in collegiate baseball, having won 13 of their last 14 games and currently sit in first place in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane also has won its last five road games and have a win at nationally-ranked Mississippi State (Feb. 26).
Tulane features the league’s best pitching staff, as the Green Wave own a team earned run average of 3.51. Tulane also has a strong offensive unit, posting a team batting average of .280 which ranks second in the AAC.
In addition, Tulane ranks in the league’s top two in doubles (first, 74), hits allowed per nine innings (first, 7.67), on base percentage (second, .381), strikeout-to-walk ratio (second, 3.01), strikeouts per nine innings (second, 10.6), triples (second, 10) and WHIP (first, 1.24).
