Carjacking in broad daylight in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the middle of the day, a gunman carjacks a man as he pulled up to a home on Gilbert Street.
“As he was pulling up, there was a kid walking from down the street toward him,” says a woman who FOX 8 will not identify.
A surveillance camera nearby captures the gunman, who appears to be getting ready to commit the crime. He puts on gloves and walks in the direction of the victim, sitting in the vehicle.
The carjacker then pulled out a gun, and tapped on the passenger side window.
“He tells him to give him his car and tells him to give him everything he has. He walks around my boyfriend’s car and he even tried to empty his pockets,” says the woman.
The two go back and forth for a few seconds, and this woman who FOX 8 will not identify, says the gunman demanded her boyfriend’s keys.
“My boyfriend just gave it to him, except for his wallet. As soon as he did it, the culprit just took off,” says the woman.
The woman says she and her boyfriend believe the gunman was a teenager, although police haven’t been able to confirm that.
“My boyfriend is traumatized by this actually, and I can imagine why,” says the woman.
She says crime is out of control, and they’re living in fear. Meanwhile, neighbors tells FOX 8 it’s not uncommon to hear gunshots throughout the day and night.
“On this street, we have cameras on almost every single house, but it’s getting to the point where every single house has weapons. That’s not how you want to live. If you don’t feel safe at your own home, where can you feel safe,” says the woman.
She says there must be consequences for those who commit the crimes before more people get hurt.
“Government officials, somebody, please hear our cries for help. This cannot continue. It’s not just New Orleans East, Uptown, Downtown. It’s everywhere in the city of New Orleans. It’s so sad,” says the woman.
They hope the suspect in this case is caught soon. The NOPD says it’s investigating the case. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
