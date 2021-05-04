FOX 8 DEFENDERS: 16 months and $6k later, couple still waits for a fence

“He said he was gonna have this thing up in a couple of weeks. We had the poles in place before the Super Bowl that year, and that was the last work that was ever done,” Rob Fink said. Nearly 16 months later and after payments totaling almost $6.000 all that had been installed at the Finks’ home was a bunch of posts and no fence. “He didn’t prime and paint them correctly, and so now they’re rusting. He didn’t put caps on the top of them so now they’re collecting water every time it rains,” Rob Fink said. He told us, he actually covered them with plastic so they wouldn’t fill with water.