Gov. Edwards updates public on Louisiana’s response to COVID
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the easing of the statewide mask mandate and coronavirus restrictions during a news conference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his weekly news conference on Wednesday, May 5, to provide the latest on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

The media briefing is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that the public follow the “Two out of Three” rule to keep themselves safe during COVID.

When in doubt about whether to wear a mask at a certain activity where people outside of a person’s everyday household will be present, they can stay safe by:

  • Making sure everyone around them is vaccinated, or
  • Maintaining the 2 out of 3 Rule: To lower risk for COVID-19, make sure the activity meets two out of the following three conditions: Outdoors, Distanced and Masked.
  • Outdoors + Distanced = No Mask Recommended
  • Outdoors + Not Distanced = Mask Recommended
  • Indoor + Distanced = Mask Recommended

Residents can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The hotline can help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

The governor’s address will be streaming live in this story and on the digital platforms of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

