It’s GiveNOLA Day; donate to your favorite organizations and non-profits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -On Tuesday, May 4, The Greater New Orleans Foundation will celebrate the 8th annual GiveNOLA Day.
GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to inspire people to donate to nonprofits.
Last year’s event raised over $7.1 million from over 50,000 donations across the nation and around the world.
Since the first event in 2014, GiveNOLA Day has raised over $33 million for the region’s nonprofits.
Anyone can make a donation to a nonprofit that has created a profile on GiveNOLA.org! The minimum donation is $10.
On May 4, starting at 12:00 a.m. and for the next 24 hours, go to the home page and use your credit or debit card to donate to any participating nonprofit.
You can search for a nonprofit by name, category, or parish. Participating nonprofits will have a donation page where you can enter the amount you want to donate.
Donations begin at $10 and there is no limit to the maximum size or number of donations you would like to make. You may give to as many different nonprofits as you like.
