Man killed in vehicle crash on Downman Rd.

Man killed in vehicle crash on Downman Rd.
New Orleans Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in New Orleans East. (Source: v v)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 4, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:22 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Downman Road around 8:40 p.m. when for reasons unknown he lost control of the vehicle, veered right and struck two parked vehicles before striking a house.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.