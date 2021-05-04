Man killed in vehicle crash on Downman Rd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in New Orleans East.
According to NOPD, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Downman Road around 8:40 p.m. when for reasons unknown he lost control of the vehicle, veered right and struck two parked vehicles before striking a house.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.