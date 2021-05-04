NOPD seeking suspect, persons of interest in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is attempting to locate a suspect and three persons of interest in the investigation of shooting on Bourbon Street.
The shooting happened April 17 around 2:15 a.m.
Police say a male subject was involved in a verbal altercation with an employee of a nearby restaurant before allegedly shooting a passerby at the intersection of Bourbon and Canal streets.
The three additional pictured individuals are considered persons of interest and are sought for questioning in this investigation. These subjects were seen with the suspected perpetrator at the time of the shooting and fled with the suspect. They are not currently wanted on criminal charges.
Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured suspect and/or the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
