Sauve Road Bridge reopened at Soniat Canal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sauve Road Bridge at the Soniat Canal is now open to motorists in both directions.
This road closure began in Feb. 2020 and was necessary to remove and replace the old bridge over the Soniat Canal, which was a timber pile supported structure built in 1960 and one of the lowest-rated bridges with regard to structural integrity in Jefferson Parish.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.