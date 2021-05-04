Strong storms approach later today; flash flood watch in effect

It will be warm, humid, and breezy today ahead of strong storms. Strong to severe storms will move into areas north and west of the lake by late afternoon. Damaging winds, some hail, and a tornado are possible. In addition, there could be heavy rain in spots that cause localized flooding.
Some storms may linger on Wednesday mainly south of the lake and toward the coast.
A dip in humidity and highs near normal in the low 80s are expected for Thursday and Friday.
Then, we warm up but remain mostly dry heading into the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.