Stormy start to Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slow moving cold front will mean a chance for more downpours on Wednesday. The best chance will be around Lake Pontchartrain south to the coast. Locally heavy rain is possible and some flooding in spots will be possible. Severe weather is not expected.
Drier air builds in by late Wednesday. Lower humidity and sunny weather takes over for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The humidity returns by late in the weekend. A stray Sunday shower can’t be ruled out but Mother’s Day looks pretty good right now.
Spotty storms and almost hot conditions start next week in a somewhat early summer-like pattern.
