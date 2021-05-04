Suspect identified in shooting of 5 people on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is searching for and has obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Darran Boykins related to a shooting in the 300 block of Bourbon Street that injured five people.
Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives positively identified Boykins as the suspect. He is wanted on five counts of aggravated battery.
Anyone with additional information related to the investigation or on Darran Boykins’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
