Teen wanted in connection with fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe was present during a shooting that killed a 14-year-old.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on April 10 in the 4000 block of S. Dells in Harvey. Laquinn Nicholas, 14, was injured in the shooting and died from his injuries several days later, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
Officials are looking for a male in his late teens who is thought to have been present during the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
