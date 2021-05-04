Terrebonne Parish school cafeteria worker arrested for sexual contact with minors, sheriff says

CHAUVIN (WVUE) -A Terrebonne Parish school cafeteria employee was arrested last week after the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says she had sexual contact with minors at her home.
Sheriff Tim Soignet said that after several weeks into the investigation, detectives arrested 38-year old Dawn Baye of Chauvin for multiple charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
On April 21, the TPSO received a complaint from a concerned parent of one of the juveniles involved.
Deputies received information that multiple juveniles had gone to Baye’s home on several occasions where they consumed alcoholic and watched pornography.
Police say there were sexual encounters with several boys who are between 13 and 16 years of age.
During the investigation detectives learned that there were sleepovers at the Baye’s residence during the time the parties occurred.
Baye, who was a cafeteria worker at a local school, met some of the victims there. Detectives conducted several interviews and the information was consistent with information that was shared on social media.
On April 30, detectives interviewed Baye. She was arrested for 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and her bond was set at $50,000.00.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985)876-2500.
