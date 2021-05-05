.Bruce: Rain chances lower as we go through the day-Cold front brings drier skies and lower humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Rain chances are dropping rapidly as a slow moving front clears the north shore and south shore metro by midday. It will take through the afternoon and early evening for the lower parishes and coastal location to dry out.
Drier air will build in later today. Then, lower humidity and sunny weather take over for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The humidity returns by Mother’s Day, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday.
Spotty storms and extra warm conditions start next week in a somewhat early summer-like pattern.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.