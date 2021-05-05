LWC announces new verification program to help enhance fraud prevention

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission has announced a new verification program that will start on Wednesday, May 5 that will enhance fraud prevention.
The new plan is a partnership with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me. LWC’s HiRE online portal for filing unemployment claims will incorporate ID.me’s identity verification program at the beginning of the application process for new claims as a part of enhanced fraud prevention.
“Verifying the identity of the person filing for unemployment at the start will help speed the overall claim review and approval process, while also ensuring that any benefits paid go to the right person,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.
Individuals filing for new unemployment claims on the HiRE website will be directed to the ID.me website to create an account to verify their identity before being allowed to proceed with the claim registration.
The automated self-service ID verification process takes about five minutes to complete for about 85 percent of users. For the others, ID.me offers video chats with trained representatives who assist with the ID verification.
Common reasons for self-service failure include:
- ID document photo may be blurry or shadowed, or otherwise unreadable
- Data sources - like credit bureaus - may have incorrect, insubstantial or outdated information. Common reasons include thin credit files, individuals with name changes and individuals without a permanent address
- Credit history may be nonexistent
- Phone number may not be associated with their name
Individuals who use the ID.me verification when filing their new unemployment claim will have their identity verified much faster, eliminating extra steps in the claim review process.
Identity verification for COVID-related unemployment claims is a requirement, per federal regulations. LWC also plans to expand the ID.me functionality in the near future to already existing unemployment claims still pending review for identity verification.
