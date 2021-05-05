Man shot to death on edge of French Quarter on Canal St.

Canal St. Shooting (Source: Photo by Amol Brown)
By Chris Finch | May 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 7:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Canal St. during rush hour.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Way. Police said there is one victim and no suspects.

The victim died at the hospital. A large area of Canal St. in that area was roped off by police.

Clothes were lying on the sidewalk near a store where police appeared to be concentrating their search.

