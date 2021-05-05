Newman teammates fired up for another season with ‘special player’ Arch Mannning at QB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week-after-week in the 2020 season Arch Manning produced big-time plays. Manning’s stats and wins get the fan base fired up, but it’s his inspiring work ethic that has teammates and coaches impressed.
“He does some things, that I’m like I don’t even know how you could pull that off. Yeah he’s a special player. I’m excited to see what he does one day,” said Newman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon.
“Can’t wait to get on the field with him. Can’t wait for this last year with him. I’m hoping for the best. I hope it goes well,” said rising senior wide receiver AJ Johnson.
“He loves the game of football. He loves to study. He really hits all those boxes in terms of good teammate. I love watching him where he’s worked with his teammates. Throwing on his own. Kind of that work ethic he developed during the pandemic has continued,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
In his two years with the Greenies, Manning has racked up 55 touchdown passes, with 12 rushing scores. Great stats, but the 5-star QB is fully focused on bringing some hardware to Newman.
“Yeah we’ve got a bunch of great players. We’ve been working hard all offseason. So I’m really excited. I haven’t seen us all together yet, besides last year. I’m just excited to see what we can do,” said rising junior Arch Manning.
Alabama, Texas, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Clemson are a few of the schools Arch keeps in contact with. But there’s still a ton of time in his recruiting process.
“It’s a good experience for me. Getting to just talk to these guys, these great coaches. I’m just fortunate enough to build a relationship with these guys,” said Manning.
The NCAA recruiting dead period ends on June 1st. Which means recruits can finally visit campuses. Manning will no doubt take advantage of this by visiting five to six different schools, including camping at Clemson.
