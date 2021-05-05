Overtime Podcast #236 - Pelicans Path to the Playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Despite all of the ups and downs, the Pelicans still have a path to the playoffs. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss what needs to happen for the Pelicans to sneak into 10th place in the Western Conference standings.
Chris Hagan on the Pelicans three-point shooting:
“If your ability to win hinges on Lonzo Ball knocking down threes because no one else is capable of being a consistent shooter, that’s a lot to ask. And Lonzo has improved, but that’s still so much to put on his plate.”
Sean Fazende on Pelicans three-point defense:
“The Pelicans have a math problem. They dominate with Zion. You can count on that every single night. But their biggest weakness is their inability to guard the three-point line. You’re dominating with two’s, but you’re losing with three’s.”
