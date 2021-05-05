REPORT: LSU center Josh Gray has entered transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have lost their third player from last season to the transfer portal in center Josh Gray according to AL.com writer Matt Zenitz.
Gray was part of the 2020 signing class that already has lost point guard Jalen Cook who entered the transfer portal and ended up at Tulane University and freshman Cam Thomas who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.
In his lone season with the Tigers, Gray averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 10 appearances. Gray playing behind Trendon Watford and Darius Days in the rotation as well as Shareef O’Neal.
Watford and Days are going through the NBA draft process and O’Neal is set to return next season, but the Tigers do have one of the top freshman centers in country in Jerrell Colbert who will be on campus next season.
Will Wade has added the likes of Xavier Pinson, Adam Miller and Tari Eason through the portal.
