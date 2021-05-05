SLU Head Start Program expands with federal assistance

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Rural communities in the Florida Parishes region of the state will soon see a boost in early childhood education as the Regina Coeli Child Development Center expands facilities in multiple parishes thanks to new federal funding, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The expansion of the facilities will improve the partnership the center has with the Southeastern Louisiana University Head Start program.
Cassidy assisted in securing grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services so the center could purchase new buildings and replace 12 old modular buildings, as well as continue providing Head Start services in Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes, the spokesperson said.
“The SLU Head Start program, the teachers, and the staff truly give vulnerable children a head start,” said Dr. Cassidy.
While there, Dr. Cassidy met with Susan G. Spring, Ph.D., who is the Executive Director of the Regina Coeli Child Development Center, under which the SLU Head Start and Early Head Start Center operate.
“We appreciate Senator Cassidy joining us today to celebrate opening a new building for Southeastern Head Start and Early Head Start Center,” said Dr. Spring. “If it were not for him and his staff the funding for the building would have been delayed and we might not be standing here today.
