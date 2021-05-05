Heavy rain, some flooding possible as cold front moves toward coast

A slow-moving cold front will keep rain in the forecast today. The best chance will be around Lake Pontchartrain and south to the coast as the boundary heads that way. Locally heavy rain is possible and some flooding in spots will be possible. Severe weather is not expected, though some storms could produce frequent lightning.
Drier air will build in later today. Then, lower humidity and sunny weather take over for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The humidity returns by Mother’s Day, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday.
Spotty storms and extra warm conditions start next week in a somewhat early summer-like pattern.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.