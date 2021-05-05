Tangipahoa sergeant, and war veteran released after 150 day Covid fight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and family cheered today as a Northshore sheriff’s sergeant left a Baton Rouge hospital after a five month battle with Covid. Though his body must still heal, it was a day that almost didn’t happen.
He’s a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s sergeant and Air Force veteran who survived several tours in Iraq.
But after 150 days at Baton Rouge rehab dealing with Covid, a ventilator and several close calls, Charles Warren emerges from his biggest battle yet.
“The good Lord had another plan for me, he saw fit to give me another day,” said Warren.
“When he came in he was weak. He came in on a stretcher and he was totally wiped,” said Baton Rouge rehab nurse Jessica Reynolds.
Warren was greeted by friends, family, and fellow sheriffs deputies, who escorted him out of the hospital and on to his next chapter...though he’s not sure when he will go back to work.
“Too soon, I look forward to going back to keep these guys in line,” Warren said.
Though Warren thought this day would never come, his ordeal isn’t over yet.
“The goal is to eventually get him off the oxygen but not until he’s ready because the body has so much healing to do,” said Reynolds.
Warren’s family hopes, the hard part is over
“I’m proud of him God answers prayers and he performs miracles,” said Warren’s father, Louis.
“He’s strong, he’s a warrior and he’s going to be forever my hero,” said sister Lacey.
And they promise to be there with him as he continues his recovery from Covid.
“I’m excited about the future,” said Warren.
While Charles Warren recovers from Covid, he worries about his son who is a Marine and also in a California hospital right now, recovering from an infection.
