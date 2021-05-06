Contactless Contouring with New Hands Free Device

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Covid-19 has changed everything including how some medical treatments are being administered.
Now a fairly new hands-free device has hit doctors’ offices at just the right time.
From in-office work to working from home, zoom meetings became the norm over the last year, and with that came concerns about zoom chin.
“Zoom jawline,” says Dr. Mary Lupo, a New Orleans dermatologist. “Some people call it the jeck, when the jaw and the neck merge into one and you don’t have anything distinct.”
Beth O’Neal turned to Dr. Lupo to address her insecurity.
“Actually since I’ve been on zoom meetings I’m self-conscious and kind of sitting with my hands covering my lower face at times,” says O’Neal. “With my age, I’m noticing the effects of gravity and the jowls are a little bit fuller this year. So I thought this would be perfect this is exactly what I was looking for.”
She’s now part of a post-market study with Dr. Lupo on a device called Evoke, that kills two birds with one stone.
“It is a non-invasive, non-surgical device to improve the contouring of the jawline with jowls and the submental region where you may have either laxity and/or extra fat,” Dr. Lupo says.
It is contactless contouring with a radiofrequency device that penetrates deep below the skin to remodel facial tissue and tighten things up.
Take a look at the before and after photos.
Dr. Lupo says, “This helps more like a bulldog look where you get very jowly and when you look at your mouth, it’s turning down because everything is headed downward.”
Unlike many devices that require a technician to be in close proximity of the patient for an extended period of time, this one involves a quick set up and then it’s hands-free.
“There are some patients who are a little uncomfortable, even though we’re vaccinated and they may be vaccinated. I’m not sure they will ever get to a complete level of comfort with someone hovering over them, " says Dr. Lupo. “So this is one of a few devices we have in our practice, that once the patient is hooked up, the technician or the doctor is not hovering over them during the procedure.”
Dr. Lupo says some patients like the idea of social distancing at the doctors’ office.
But some, like O’Neal just like the solitude of a more hands-off approach.
She says, “It’s nice to sit here for 45 minutes and I can check my email, even took a phone call. It just gives you time to relax and do things. If you want to you can close your eyes and take a nap.”
“At the end of the day, people want something that’s going to give them good results and as long as they feel like you’re being reasonably careful and know that people are getting vaccinated, they are really coming out now,” Dr. Lupo says.
Who knows, devices like this could be the wave of the future. Non-invasive, hands-free and programmable to allow for contouring with minimal contact.
Dr. Lupo says she recommends at least three treatments for the best results.
She says patients continue to see improvement for 12 weeks.
