Double shooting near Garden District leaves one man dead, another man injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting early Thursday morning that has left one man dead and another man injured.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 3:30 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Jackson Avenue. When they arrived at the scene they found one man at the scene with a gunshot wound. They also learned that a second male victim was en route to a local hospital by private conveyance. One of the victims later died of their injuries.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
