FOX 8 awarded 9 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded FOX 8 with nine prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including Overall Excellence.
The awards were announced Thursday morning, May 6.
Regional winners will compete for the coveted National Edward R. Murrow awards.
In the 2021 Regional Awards, FOX 8 was recognized for breaking news during Hurricane Zeta.
Fox 8 Local First at 10 p.m. won in the category of Best Newscast.
Lead Investigator Lee Zurik took home awards for investigative reporting, continuing coverage, news series, and news documentary for Inspecting the Inspectors.
Dave McNamara with the Heart of Louisiana won Excellence in Sound for Isolation Blues.
Garland Gillen and the FOX 8 Sports staff won an award in the Sports Reporting category for Defining a Blessing.
