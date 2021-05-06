FOX 8 honored with 9 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-TV FOX 8 is proud to announce the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected FOX 8 as the winner of 9 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards including the prestigious Overall Excellence award for the 8th time in the last 11 years.
The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism since 1971. Murrow Awards are given to organizations and individuals who demonstrate and embody the standards Edward R. Murrow set for broadcast journalism.
Ronna Corrente, FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager, said, “Everyone at WVUE is dedicated to providing quality journalism for the people of New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana every day. That’s absolutely what’s most important and this team shines even during a global pandemic and a tumultuous hurricane season. We are honored to have received these exceptional awards.”
FOX 8 News at 10pm, led by Executive Producer Rhonda Grzych was honored with the award for best “Newscast.” Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid anchor FOX 8 News at 10pm.
FOX 8 News Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter, Lee Zurik, and his team, Jon Turnipseed and Cody Lillich, received top honors in four categories for the investigative series, “Inspecting the Inspectors.” Their work was honored in the following categories: “Investigative Reporting”, “Continuing Coverage”, “News Series” and News Documentary.”
The “Breaking News Coverage” honor was given to the FOX 8 staff for their work covering Hurricane Zeta as it ravaged Southeast Louisiana in late October of 2020.
“Being recognized for serving our community in an impactful way like this is a great honor. Our viewers need crucial information when they need it the most, this is the essence of our responsibility as broadcasters”, said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer. “I am very proud to lead this amazing team of journalists”.
The honors don’t stop there, FOX 8 Sports Reporter Garland Gillen won the “Sports Reporting” category for his story on the New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis. Feature Reporter Dave McNamara won the “Excellence in Sound” for “Heart of Louisiana”.
FOX 8 has been honored with a total of 85 regional Murrow awards in the last 11 years, including Overall Excellence 8 times.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.