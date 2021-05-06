In 24 hours, NOPD investigates multiple homicide and shooting scenes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the middle of the day, a shooting unfolds on General Meyer in Algiers. It’s the latest in a series of shootings and homicides that unfolded in a 24-hour span.
“When we came down, everybody was just running around. People were getting into their cars and getting out of the area,” says John Bryant.
At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, neighbors tell FOX 8 a crowd of people was gathered at a short-term rental on Carondelet Street, a block off St. Charles Avenue when out of nowhere someone started shooting.
“It had to be at least about 15 shots,” says Bryant.
Two people were hit, one of them died.
Before that, someone was killed in New Orleans East and Wednesday afternoon, someone was stabbed to death on Marias in the St. Claude area.
Police arrested William Reese Jr. and booked him with second-degree murder. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a busy Canal Street, near Roosevelt Way.
Investigators say Khutbi Abdelkader, the owner of ‘Smoke Sum’ vape shop on Canal Street, shot and killed a man as people were walking and driving by.
Court paperwork shows the alleged shooter told police the victim had been harassing him.
“You have those type of individuals who are bold and brazen, and they believe that there are no consequences for their actions,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.
Ferguson says his department is certainly seeing more brazen criminals than before. Still, he vows to do what’s necessary to combat crime.
“Until we see some accountability until these individuals see some consequences to their actions. We will continue to see this vicious violent cycle, and we as a department, we will continue to arrest, no matter how many times we have to engage these individuals,” says Ferguson.
LSU Health Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf worries it’s just the beginning and points out, crime trends get worse in the summer months.
“The short term, can we stop catastrophe in May, June, and July? We’re not in the hot summer months yet,” says Scharf.
Ferguson says he’s coming up with a summer plan to address crime, but Scharf believes what’s happening now in broad daylight and along popular, busy streets is taking a toll on the community.
“The people who are tending to the victims are tired. We’re going to wear down our medical resources, our police investigatory resources,” says Scharf.
