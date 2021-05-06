Man shot on I-10 East near Slidell, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on this afternoon near Slidell on I-10 East, according to authorities.
Shortly before 6 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 East, between Oak Harbor Blvd. and Old Spanish Trail near Slidell in response to reports of occupants of one vehicle shooting at another. The perpetrator’s vehicle was described by witnesses as being a silver sedan.
A sheriff’s spokesperson said that a male victim has been transported to a local area hospital, where he is being treated for at least one confirmed gunshot wound. His condition is unknown, at this time.
Authorities say that the investigation is still in the early stages and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
Updates to follow as more information becomes available, the spokesperson said.
