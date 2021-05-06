NOPD arrests suspect in Canal St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says they made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Canal Street Wednesday afternoon.
Khutbi Abdelkader, 24, was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for one count of second degree murder.
NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Canal Street for a shooting just before 5 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Abdelkader was detained at the scene for questioning and later identified as the suspect in the shooting.
According to investigators, Abdelkader and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation outside of a business. During the altercation, the victim was shot.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jameson Diesburg at (504) 658-5300.
