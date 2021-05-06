NOPD arrests suspect in Marais St. fatal stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Treme Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested 37-year-old William E. Reese Jr. Reese who is accused of stabbing a man to death in the 1100 block of Marais Street.
Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found a man inside of a home with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, detectives were told about a suspect in the nearby area matching the description of Reese.
Reese was later detained for questioning and it was determined that he was the suspect in the homicide.
Reese has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second degree murder. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson Parish.
If anyone had more information about this homicide, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at (504) 658-5300.
