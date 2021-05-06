North Oaks Medical Center celebrates 10 years of robotic surgical use

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - 10 years ago, North Oaks Medical Center’s Surgical Services became the first facility on the Northshore to install a robotic surgical system, said spokesperson Melanie Zafutto, and the center is commemorating the historic milestone.
“Oaklee” was installed at North Oaks on May 4, 2011, Zafutto said. In the early days of the program, only gynecologic and urologic procedures were performed with the new robot, lovingly named Oaklee. Now, surgeons perform minimally invasive robotic colorectal, general, gynecologic, and urologic surgery at the hospital.
Zafutto said that in 2020, the hospital upgraded to the daVinci XI® robot, the most advanced technology available for the treatment of a variety of complex diseases.
“This year, North Oaks added a new robot to its arsenal of surgical solutions – the ROSA® Knee System, which assists orthopaedic surgeons in delivering extreme precision for total knee replacements,” Zafutto said.
North Oaks Surgical Services is celebrating a special milestone in 2021 – the 10-year anniversary of its life-changing robotic surgery program. Watch a commemorative video here: https://youtu.be/dPF6l4CTKCk
In the past decade, the North Oaks Surgical Services team has mastered and expanded robotic surgery to offer the community the best options close to home:
• 18 daVinci® trained robotic surgeons
• 4 ROSA® Knee System trained orthopaedic surgeons
• 5 Robot-Assisted Surgical Specialties: Colorectal, General, Urology, Gynecology & Orthopaedics.
Robotic procedures performed include:
• Bladder surgery
• Colorectal surgery
• Endometriosis resection
• Hernia repair
• Hysterectomy
• Prostatectomy
• Renal surgery
• Removal of fibroids, fallopian tubes, ovaries, and ovarian cysts
• Total knee replacements.
