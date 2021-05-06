One dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man is dead following a shooting in New Orleans East overnight.
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Cindy Place and Wendy Lane just before 2 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
NOPD has not released the identity of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy.
Anyone with information about the shooting that could help with the investigation is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Lucretia Gantner at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
